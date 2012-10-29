JOHANNESBURG Oct 29 Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says net interest income for the nine months ended 30 September 2012 grew by

9,2% to R14 523m * Says group is still on track to achieve its earnings growth target in 2012 * Says net interest margin of 3,50% (Q3 2011: 3,45%) * Says ongoing improvements in level of impairments contributed to the lower

credit loss ratio of 1,03% (Q3 2011: 1,13%). * Says non-interest revenue increased by 13,9% to R12 403m (Q3 2011: R10 885m). * Says group remains cautious on its outlook