JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings increased 15,9 pct to R8 670 million * Full-year dividend per share up 19,0 pct to 895 cents * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share up 15,0 pct to 1 829 cents(1) * Says FY NIR growth of 11,8 pct to R19 361 million * Economic conditions improved during 2013, led by better prospects in key developed economies * Says common-equity tier 1 ratio increased to 12.5 pct (2012: 11,6 pct) * Says given the uncertain economic environment, forecast risk has increased * Says globally, capital flows have shifted in favour of developed markets * Expects organic growth in diluted HEPS to be greater than the growth in nominal gross domestic product * Says conditions in emerging markets, including sa, are more volatile * FY net interest income grew 7,8 pct to R21 220 million (2012: R19 680m) * Says economic outlook for developed economies is expected to be more positive in 2014 * 2014 NIR to grow at mid to upper single digits, incorporating the 0 pct transactional fee increase in 2014 * Says 2014 expenses to increase at upper single digits * Says corporate credit demand is expected to remain above retail credit demand * Sees 2014 NIM to remain at levels similar to those of 2013 * Says our CLR target range of 0,60 pct to 1,00 pct was amended to 0,80 pct to 1,20 pct