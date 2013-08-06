JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's Nedbank has taken a 182 million rand ($18.5 million) impairment charge related to its exposure to ailing building supply company First Strut, the bank's chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

"We had an asset-backed loan ... but we believe that when you probe deeply into this that the security will not realise a lot, so we have taken 182 million provision on a 240 million rand exposure," Graham Dempster told Reuters. ($1 = 9.8669 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)