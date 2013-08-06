Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's Nedbank has taken a 182 million rand ($18.5 million) impairment charge related to its exposure to ailing building supply company First Strut, the bank's chief operating officer said on Tuesday.
"We had an asset-backed loan ... but we believe that when you probe deeply into this that the security will not realise a lot, so we have taken 182 million provision on a 240 million rand exposure," Graham Dempster told Reuters. ($1 = 9.8669 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.