JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's
fourth-largest lender Nedbank reported an 8.5 percent
rise in annual profit on Wednesday, meeting estimates, as growth
in fee income offset muted growth in lending.
Diluted headline EPS came in at 2,242 cents per share in the
year to end-December, largely in line with a forecast by Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which puts more weight on
timely forecasts and those from historically accurate analysts.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
Non-interest revenue, or income from transaction and deposit
fees, rose 7.1 percent to almost 22 billion rand ($1.41
billion)while net-interest income, a closely watched measure of
how much money banks make from their loans, grew marginally,
helped by corporate credit demand.
Lending to companies is increasingly becoming the mainstay
for banks in Africa's most advanced economy as they pull back
from high margin but risky unsecured credit, which relies solely
on a customer's promise to pay it back, due to dangerously high
personal debt levels.
But an electricity crisis at home and the impact of weaker
commodity prices in nearby sub-Saharan African countries could
temper corporate credit growth.
Full-year dividend per share was up 7.7 percent to 1,107
cents.
($1 = 15.5658 rand)
