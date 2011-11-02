* Fees and commissions up 15.6 pct in 9-month period

* Interest income up nearly 9 pct

* Shares gain 1.8 pct (Adds analyst quote, more detail)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 2 - Nedbank Group , South Africa's fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it managed to boost its earnings from fees and commissions in a lean nine months that saw its loan book expand just 3 percent.

Nedbank has been on a push to boost the money it makes from transactions, to offset weakness in loan demand. Non-interest revenue jumped nearly 16 percent in the nine months to end-September, it said in a trading update.

The bank expects full-year earnings growth to exceed its medium-to-long term target but said it was more cautious about the outlook for South Africa, citing concerns about the fall-out from the euro zone debt crisis.

"We believe conditions will remain tough for the rest of this year," said Faizal Moolla, an analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

"Given that Nedbank has limited banking infrastructure compared to South African peers, it may be a little more difficult for them to make up in the last quarter, to recover."

Nedbank targets earnings to increase 5 percent more than economic growth and inflation in the medium to long term.

Moolla said loan growth came in lower than expected, while the credit loss ratio, the percentage of bad debts to loan book, was higher than anticipated.

Advances grew 3.3 percent to 487 billion rand in the nine months, compared with growth of 10.1 percent in the same period previously.

Bigger rivals FirstRand and Standard Bank were more aggressive and were growing their loan books rapidly, Moolla said.

The bank said its credit loss ratio improved to 1.13 percent at end-September, from 1.21 percent three months earlier.

Nedbank, along other major South African banks, is recovering from a surge in bad debts after a 2009 recession that left many borrowers unable to service their loans.

Household credit demand has remained muted as individuals depend on personal income for purchases, while corporates have only been borrowing for large deals, which have been rare.

Nedbank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual , said non-interest revenue totalled 10.9 billion rand ($1.35 billion), compared with 9.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income totalled 13.3 billion rand, versus 12.2 billion a year earlier.

HSBC , Europe's largest bank, last year terminated talks to pay $8 billion for Old Mutual's 52 percent share in Nedbank. Old Mutual had been looking to sell the stake in the bank to concentrate on its core business of insurance.

Nedbank's stock gained 1.8 percent to 140.99 rand as of 0814 GMT, bringing total gains so far this year to more than 8 percent, compared with 2.9 percent fall by the banking index ($1 = 8.100 South African Rand) (Editing by David Dolan and Jane Merriman)