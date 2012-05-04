CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
* Net interest income up 11.5 pct
* Non-interest revenue up 15 pct (Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, MAY 4 - South Africa's Nedbank reported a double-digit rise in first-quarter income from fees and lending, as it benefits from a push to revitalise its once-suffering retail unit.
Nedbank, the smallest of South Africa's 'big four' lenders, has been boosting profitability by increasing its revenue from fees. It has also focused on improving its retail unit, which fell to a loss after a 2009 recession sparked a spike in debts.
The unit, once again profitable, is continuing to see a reduction in its bad debt costs, the bank said in its first-quarter trading statement.
Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, rose 11.5 percent during the quarter to 4.8 billion rand ($622 million).
Non-interest revenue, or earnings from fees, rose 14.9 percent to 4.1 billion rand.
Chief Executive Mike Brown said in a statement the bank remained on track to meet its medium and long-term earnings targets.
Shares of Nedbank are up 19 percent so far this year. ($1 = 7.7225 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.