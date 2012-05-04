* Net interest income up 11.5 pct

* Non-interest revenue up 15 pct (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, MAY 4 - South Africa's Nedbank reported a double-digit rise in first-quarter income from fees and lending, as it benefits from a push to revitalise its once-suffering retail unit.

Nedbank, the smallest of South Africa's 'big four' lenders, has been boosting profitability by increasing its revenue from fees. It has also focused on improving its retail unit, which fell to a loss after a 2009 recession sparked a spike in debts.

The unit, once again profitable, is continuing to see a reduction in its bad debt costs, the bank said in its first-quarter trading statement.

Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, rose 11.5 percent during the quarter to 4.8 billion rand ($622 million).

Non-interest revenue, or earnings from fees, rose 14.9 percent to 4.1 billion rand.

Chief Executive Mike Brown said in a statement the bank remained on track to meet its medium and long-term earnings targets.

Shares of Nedbank are up 19 percent so far this year. ($1 = 7.7225 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)