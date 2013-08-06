* Non-interest revenue up 15.4 pct
* Net interest income up 6.9 pct
* Shares down 3.5 pct this year
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 Nedbank Group, the
South African bank majority owned by insurer Old Mutual,
posted a 13 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday,
boosted by strong growth in income from fees.
Diluted headline earnings per share rose to 831 cents in the
six months to end-June, up from 738 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, which exclude certain one-time items, is the main
gauge of profit in South Africa.
Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest lender, has turned
around its once-ailing retail unit, after being hit by losses
following a 2009 recession and has focused on building up income
from fees and commissions.
Non-interest revenue rose 15 percent to 9.5 billion rand
($963 million) in the six months to end-June, while net interest
income, a measure of earnings from lending, increased 7 percent
to 10.3 billion rand.
Impairments, or bad debt costs, increased by 22 percent to
3.3 billion rand.
The bank also declared an interim dividend of 390 cents, up
nearly 15 percent from the previous year.
While focused on southern Africa, Nedbank is also in a
strategic partnership with pan-African lender Ecobank
Transnational that exposes it to dozens of other
African countries.
Last week bigger rival Barclays Africa Group,
formerly known as Absa, posted an 8 percent increase in profit
for the first half, while industry leader Standard Bank
is scheduled to unveil its performance next week.
Niche lender African Bank flagged on Monday
earnings from its main banking unit were likely to worsen in the
second half. The mass-market lender also said it would raise
$406 million in a rights issue to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Nedbank's shares have dropped 3.5 percent so far this year,
outperforming Johannesburg's banks index, which has
lost 5.3 percent.