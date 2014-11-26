JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Nedbank, the South
African lender majority owned by insurer Old Mutual,
will merge its corporate and investment banking units, it said
on Wednesday, bringing wholesale operations under one management
team.
South Africa's fourth-largest bank said in a statement that
Brian Kennedy, head of Nedbank Capital, will be responsible for
the merged unit from Jan. 1.
The head of Nedbank's corporate division, Mfundo Nkuhlu, has
already been appointed as the bank's chief operating officer and
will also start his new role on Jan. 1.
Together the two businesses contributed around half of
Nedbank's earnings in the six months to end-June, the bank said.
It said last month it would acquire 20 percent of
pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational for $493
million.
Shares of Nedbank were little changed at 245.63 rand at 0829
GMT.
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)