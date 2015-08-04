* H1 headline EPS 1,101 cents vs 965 cents a year earlier
* Non-interest revenue up 10.2 percent to 10.4 billion rand
JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 South Africa's
fourth-largest bank Nedbank reported a 14.1 percent
increase in first-half profit on Tuesday as growth in fee income
helped offset muted growth in lending.
Nedbank, majority-owned by Anglo-South African insurer Old
Mutual , said headline earnings per share (EPS)
rose to 1,101 cents in the six months to the end of June from
965 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
Non-interest revenue, or income from transaction and deposit
fees, rose 10.2 percent to 10.4 billion rand ($823 million).
Net-interest income, a closely watched measure of how much
money banks make from their loans, grew marginally, helped by
corporate credit demand.
Lending to companies is increasingly becoming the mainstay
for banks in Africa's most advanced economy as they pull back
from high margin but risky unsecured credit, which relies solely
on a customer's promise to pay it back, due to dangerously high
personal debt levels.
But an electricity crisis at home and the impact of weaker
commodity prices in nearby sub-Saharan African countries could
temper corporate credit growth.
($1 = 12.6325 rand)
