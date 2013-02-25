JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 Nedbank Group Ltd :
* S.Africa's Nedbank Group says FY diluted headline
EPS up 19 percent
to 1,595 cents (consensus: 1,619 cents)
* Says full-year dividend per share of 752 cents versus 605
cents (consensus:
749 cents)
* Says advances to grow at mid to upper single digits
* FY net interest income R19.680 billion versus R18.034 billion
* Says nim to remain at levels similar to those in 2012
* Ssees nir, excluding fair-value adjustments, growing at low
double digits,
expenses rising by mid to upper single digits
* FY impairments on loans and advances R5.199 billion versus
R5.331 billion
* FY non-interest revenue R17.324 billion versus R15.412
billion