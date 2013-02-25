JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 Nedbank Group Ltd : * S.Africa's Nedbank Group says FY diluted headline EPS up 19 percent

to 1,595 cents (consensus: 1,619 cents) * Says full-year dividend per share of 752 cents versus 605 cents (consensus:

749 cents) * Says advances to grow at mid to upper single digits * FY net interest income R19.680 billion versus R18.034 billion * Says nim to remain at levels similar to those in 2012 * Ssees nir, excluding fair-value adjustments, growing at low double digits,

expenses rising by mid to upper single digits * FY impairments on loans and advances R5.199 billion versus R5.331 billion * FY non-interest revenue R17.324 billion versus R15.412 billion