BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
JOHANNESBURG May 3 Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says entered into an agreement to acquire an initial 36% share in banco unico
of mozambique * Says net interest income grew 7,3% to R5 121m (Q1 2012: R4 774m) * Says elevated consumer indebtedness and unsecured lending continued into
2013, leading to higher retail impairments * Says credit loss ratio increased to 1,22% (Q1 2012: 1,08%) * Says cautious in outlook for the year but remains on track to achieve medium
to long term earnings growth target
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.