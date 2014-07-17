July 17 Nedbank Group Ltd

* Nedbank announces 25 basis points rate increase

* Raises mortgage rate applicable to home loans - from 9,00 percent to 9,25 percent.

* Interest rate for both new and existing vehicle and asset finance loans as well as new and existing home loans will increase with effect, 18 july 2014

* A 25 basis point increase in their prime overdraft rate, vehicle and asset finance rate