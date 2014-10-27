BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang sells investment unit for 902 mln yuan
* Says it transferred an wholly owned investment unit to a real estate firm for 902 million yuan
Oct 27 Nedbank Group Ltd
* JSE: Ned - third quarter 2014 trading update
* Net interest income for nine months ended 30 September 2014 (" period") grew by 8,4% to r17 043m
* Q3 net interest margin narrowed to 3,53% (Q3 2013: 3,58%)
* Non-Interest revenue (NIR) increased 2,4% to R14 509m
* Well positioned to meet our full-year guidance for growth in organic diluted headline EPS of greater than nominal GDP growth
* Total advances grew 6,8% (annualised) to r608,7bn
* Credit growth is expected to continue to be driven largely by wholesale sector including activity in rest of Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guara