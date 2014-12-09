Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 9 Nedbank Group Ltd
* Priya Naidoo (41) has been appointed to group executive committee with effect from 1 January 2015
* Mike Davis (43) has been appointed as group executive: balance sheet management with effect from 1 January 2015
* Priya Naidoo will succeed John Bestbier, group executive for strategic planning and economics, on his scheduled retirement date of 30 June 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.