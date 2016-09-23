* Negative yields pose fresh challenge to ABS

* Shift threatens revival of European market

* ABS investors pile in as supply dwindles

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - European fixed income investors have lost another reprieve from negative interest rates, as issuers began printing asset-backed securities at negative yields for the first time this month.

Euro ABS investors wound up paying to lend to issuers when three German auto groups printed above-par bonds at ultra-tight spreads that failed to compensate for the negative Euribor level and the higher cash price.

While the public sector, corporate and covered bond markets have already seen issuers charge investors for the privilege of lending to them, the added complexity and structural features of asset-backed securities create new and troubling distortions.

And for bank treasuries - a key investor in ABS - negative yields make it increasingly difficult to swallow regulation that require them to hold extra capital against securitised products.

This could be a further blow for the asset class, which has been struggling to recover since the global financing crisis, undermining the efforts of some EU policy makers.

"The consequences of negative rates are gradually filtering through the entire system," said one bank treasurer.

"We're seeing another sector being turned upside down because of negative rates. This entire market is like the world of Alice in Wonderland - crazy mirrors and flying pigs."

BRAVE NEW WORLD

One source familiar with the matter confirmed both FCE Bank's GlobalDrive trade last week and BMW's Bavarian Sky deal on Wednesday printed at levels that would result in negative returns for investors holding their senior notes to maturity. Opel Bank followed suit on Friday with an auto ABS that sources said was also negative yielding.

This marked a crucial shift in European ABS, which has until now acted as a place of refuge from negative yields seen elsewhere.

"It's a case of relative negative yield," said Rob Ford, ABS portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"If you bought German one-year governments, they yield minus 67bp. That's the nature of the shorter end of the market. But if you're at that end, you've got to put your money somewhere."

Asset-backed securities typically comprise floating rate notes that carry a spread over a benchmark but, as Euribor has moved more deeply negative, this has eroded away the coupon income for bondholders.

As a result, the ABS market saw its first 0% coupon bond print earlier this year - BMW's previous deal in its Bavarian Sky series - but, until recently, investors in the primary market were protected from negative yields.

This is because floating rate notes cannot carry negative coupons even if Euribor is more deeply in the red than the spread, as there is no system in place for bondholders to make interest payments to issuers. This put a floor on how much of bondholders' returns can be wiped away by negative Euribor.

Dutch lender Obvion changed all that earlier this month, however, when it sold a RMBS deal above par, essentially leaving more room for further dips in three-month Euribor.

Obvion's treasurer Max Bronzwaer told IFR at the time that the structure had been adopted to offset interest rate swap risk stemming from the mismatch between assets and liabilities that negative Euribor creates.

TABOO NO MORE

Obvion's deal adopted an important structural protection to appease investors, however, that the German auto deals have not replicated: a revolving pool of underlying assets.

The fact that ABS deals are backed by amortising assets that could be repaid early creates additional headaches, especially when norms are turned on their head and yields turn negative. This is because early redemption is especially punitive for those buying above par.

"Because it's so new and there are a couple of moving parts, people are not yet that clear or confident on this," said a banker involved in one above-par transaction.

"It's adding another layer of risk."

Obvion eased nerves by creating a structure akin to a bullet-bond through a revolving pool, a new feature for RMBS deals under its Storm programme.

Some investors initially thought deals without revolving pools would be unable to replicate Obvion's above-par structure, but a perfect storm of a fierce demand for paper and dwindling supply quickly proved them wrong.

The pressure on supply intensified further this week, when £2.9bn in euro and sterling cash flowed back to investors holding legacy Bradford & Bingley mortgage bonds.

"There hasn't been meaningful issuance and redemptions keep coming in," said one investor. "Issuers know this. So it's an excellent position for them. It all paved the way for issuing at negative yields."

While the three German auto trades have featured amortising pools, issuers have tried to mediate the risk by factoring in more conservative expectation for pre-payments, according to sources.

But whatever steps issuers take to mitigate the pain felt by bondholders, the move towards negative yields could have deeper implications for ABS, potentially undermining broader regulatory efforts to revive the moribund securitisation market.

"If you're a real money investor, buying at a negative yield just doesn't make sense," Ford said. "We'd just be giving our investors' money away. I might as well leave the money in the bank." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing Rob Smith, Alex Chambers)