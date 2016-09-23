* Negative yields pose fresh challenge to ABS
* Shift threatens revival of European market
* ABS investors pile in as supply dwindles
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - European fixed income investors have
lost another reprieve from negative interest rates, as issuers
began printing asset-backed securities at negative yields for
the first time this month.
Euro ABS investors wound up paying to lend to issuers when
three German auto groups printed above-par bonds at ultra-tight
spreads that failed to compensate for the negative Euribor level
and the higher cash price.
While the public sector, corporate and covered bond markets
have already seen issuers charge investors for the privilege of
lending to them, the added complexity and structural features of
asset-backed securities create new and troubling distortions.
And for bank treasuries - a key investor in ABS - negative
yields make it increasingly difficult to swallow regulation that
require them to hold extra capital against securitised products.
This could be a further blow for the asset class, which has
been struggling to recover since the global financing crisis,
undermining the efforts of some EU policy makers.
"The consequences of negative rates are gradually filtering
through the entire system," said one bank treasurer.
"We're seeing another sector being turned upside down
because of negative rates. This entire market is like the world
of Alice in Wonderland - crazy mirrors and flying pigs."
BRAVE NEW WORLD
One source familiar with the matter confirmed both FCE
Bank's GlobalDrive trade last week and BMW's Bavarian Sky deal
on Wednesday printed at levels that would result in negative
returns for investors holding their senior notes to maturity.
Opel Bank followed suit on Friday with an auto ABS that sources
said was also negative yielding.
This marked a crucial shift in European ABS, which has until
now acted as a place of refuge from negative yields seen
elsewhere.
"It's a case of relative negative yield," said Rob Ford, ABS
portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.
"If you bought German one-year governments, they yield minus
67bp. That's the nature of the shorter end of the market. But if
you're at that end, you've got to put your money somewhere."
Asset-backed securities typically comprise floating rate
notes that carry a spread over a benchmark but, as Euribor has
moved more deeply negative, this has eroded away the coupon
income for bondholders.
As a result, the ABS market saw its first 0% coupon bond
print earlier this year - BMW's previous deal in its Bavarian
Sky series - but, until recently, investors in the primary
market were protected from negative yields.
This is because floating rate notes cannot carry negative
coupons even if Euribor is more deeply in the red than the
spread, as there is no system in place for bondholders to make
interest payments to issuers. This put a floor on how much of
bondholders' returns can be wiped away by negative Euribor.
Dutch lender Obvion changed all that earlier this month,
however, when it sold a RMBS deal above par, essentially leaving
more room for further dips in three-month Euribor.
Obvion's treasurer Max Bronzwaer told IFR at the time that
the structure had been adopted to offset interest rate swap risk
stemming from the mismatch between assets and liabilities that
negative Euribor creates.
TABOO NO MORE
Obvion's deal adopted an important structural protection to
appease investors, however, that the German auto deals have not
replicated: a revolving pool of underlying assets.
The fact that ABS deals are backed by amortising assets that
could be repaid early creates additional headaches, especially
when norms are turned on their head and yields turn negative.
This is because early redemption is especially punitive for
those buying above par.
"Because it's so new and there are a couple of moving parts,
people are not yet that clear or confident on this," said a
banker involved in one above-par transaction.
"It's adding another layer of risk."
Obvion eased nerves by creating a structure akin to a
bullet-bond through a revolving pool, a new feature for RMBS
deals under its Storm programme.
Some investors initially thought deals without revolving
pools would be unable to replicate Obvion's above-par structure,
but a perfect storm of a fierce demand for paper and dwindling
supply quickly proved them wrong.
The pressure on supply intensified further this week, when
£2.9bn in euro and sterling cash flowed back to investors
holding legacy Bradford & Bingley mortgage bonds.
"There hasn't been meaningful issuance and redemptions keep
coming in," said one investor. "Issuers know this. So it's an
excellent position for them. It all paved the way for issuing at
negative yields."
While the three German auto trades have featured amortising
pools, issuers have tried to mediate the risk by factoring in
more conservative expectation for pre-payments, according to
sources.
But whatever steps issuers take to mitigate the pain felt by
bondholders, the move towards negative yields could have deeper
implications for ABS, potentially undermining broader regulatory
efforts to revive the moribund securitisation market.
"If you're a real money investor, buying at a negative yield
just doesn't make sense," Ford said. "We'd just be giving our
investors' money away. I might as well leave the money in the
bank."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing Rob Smith, Alex Chambers)