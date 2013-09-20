WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Television ratings giant Nielsen Holdings NV won U.S. antitrust approval on Friday to buy Arbitron Inc, a company which dominates radio ratings measurement.

The Federal Trade Commission said in a statement late on Friday that Nielsen had agreed to sell and license some assets related to Arbitron's cross-platform audience measurement services.

The cross-platform services tell advertisers in a holistic way what customers watch on television, listen to on the radio, look at online and see on their mobile devices.