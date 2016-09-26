Sept 26 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter due to a $466.2 million writedown in the fair value of goodwill, tradenames and certain assets.

Neiman Marcus, which operates the Bergdorf Goodman stores, said its net loss widened to $407.25 million in the quarter ended July 30 from $32.88 million a year earlier.

The company said sales at established stores dropped 4.1 percent, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Total revenue declined 3.3 percent.

A pickup in tourist spending and demand for warm weather apparel had helped rivals Macy's Inc, which runs the luxury Bloomingdale's chain, and Nordstrom Inc to report smaller-than-expected drops in comparable sales for the quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)