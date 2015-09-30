Sept 30 Investment bankers put on their best
business attire to pitch luxury department store operator Neiman
Marcus Group Inc for underwriter roles in an initial public
offering. Yet more than a month after their beauty parade, banks
are still in the dark.
At stake for bankers are not just tens of millions of
dollars in underwriting fees, but assignments in what was
expected to be one of this year's biggest and most high-profile
IPOs in the United States.
"For a marquee name such as Neiman Marcus, it is not just
the fees you generated, but the ability to leverage that name.
Everybody knows the name Neiman Marcus, whether you shop there
or not," said Timothy Golomb, executive director at Dresner
Corporate Services, an investor relations and IPO advisory firm.
Neiman Marcus' delay in handing out roles finds IPO bankers
already on the edge, with many of their deals having frozen due
to the stock market turmoil that started last month. Among other
high-profile IPOs that are waiting in wings are Spanish language
broadcaster Univision Holdings Inc and payments processor First
Data Corp.
While Neiman Marcus has not provided a reason for the holdup
to banks, carrying out underwriter interviews without following
up with appointments is rare in investment banking, according to
people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to
discuss the matter.
"It's like getting engaged without getting married," one
banking source said.
Neiman Marcus, which also operates under the Bergdorf
Goodman and MyTheresa brands, registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 4 for an IPO, close
to two years after private equity firm Ares Management LLC
and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired it
for $6 billion.
Earlier this month, Neiman Marcus reported that its adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
were $710.6 million in the 12 months to Aug. 1, slightly up from
$698.4 million the year prior.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)