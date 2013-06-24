June 24 Luxury department store operator Neiman Marcus Inc filed registration papers with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.

The chain, which operates 41 namesake departments stores, Bergdorf Goodman and a chain of lower-price outlet stores, will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, according to the prospectus. Shares in the IPO will be sold by existing shareholders.

Private equity firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC bought the Dallas-based retailer in 2005 for $5.1 billion.