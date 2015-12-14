(Adds CEO and CFO comments, background)
By Subrat Patnaik
Dec 14 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd LLC swung to a quarterly loss from
a profit a year ago and reported its first drop in same-store
sales in six years, the latest blip in the company's roadmap to
going public again.
The strong dollar reduced international tourist traffic at
the retailer's stores in South Florida, New York City, Las Vegas
and other key markets, Chief Executive Karen Katz said in a
post-earnings conference call.
Neiman Marcus, owned by private equity firm Ares Management
LP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,
reported a net loss of $10.5 million for the first quarter ended
Oct. 31, compared to a net income of $196,000 last year.
Total revenue fell 1.8 percent to $1.16 billion. Same-store
sales declined 5.6 percent, the first fall after 23 quarters of
rising sales.
Neiman Marcus had in August filed for an initial public
offering. Reuters reported in October that the IPO had been
pushed back to 2016 due to volatile stock markets.
"The financials don't look promising," Francis Gaskins,
president of research firm IPO Desktop said.
But Gaskins said the results should not scupper Neiman
Marcus's IPO plans as the company's private equity sponsors
wanted to exit the company, which is loaded with debt.
The Dallas, Texas-based company said total inventory at the
end of the quarter was up 5 percent.
The company was aggressively managing orders, but it would
be a "several quarter process" to correct its inventory, Chief
Financial Officer Donald Grimes said.
Retailers have blamed an unusually warm autumn for
lackluster sales of winter clothes, but market experts say
shoppers are spending more on other items such as electronics,
cars and travel.
Neiman Marcus's weak results for the autumn quarter follows
disappointing results and forecasts from other retailers,
including Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc, amid
concerns of a slowdown in the sector.
Neiman Marcus had in September reported a drop in profit for
the fourth quarter, the first quarterly results it posted after
it filed for an IPO.
But, the company also has its own set of issues to deal
with. Its website suffered an outage on the crucial Black Friday
recently, leaving shoppers empty-handed.
CEO Katz said on Monday the website's intermittent outages
were due to high traffic and the "complex layering" on the many
promotions on offer on the website.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)