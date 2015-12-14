(Adds CEO and CFO comments, background)

By Subrat Patnaik

Dec 14 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC swung to a quarterly loss from a profit a year ago and reported its first drop in same-store sales in six years, the latest blip in the company's roadmap to going public again.

The strong dollar reduced international tourist traffic at the retailer's stores in South Florida, New York City, Las Vegas and other key markets, Chief Executive Karen Katz said in a post-earnings conference call.

Neiman Marcus, owned by private equity firm Ares Management LP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, reported a net loss of $10.5 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to a net income of $196,000 last year.

Total revenue fell 1.8 percent to $1.16 billion. Same-store sales declined 5.6 percent, the first fall after 23 quarters of rising sales.

Neiman Marcus had in August filed for an initial public offering. Reuters reported in October that the IPO had been pushed back to 2016 due to volatile stock markets.

"The financials don't look promising," Francis Gaskins, president of research firm IPO Desktop said.

But Gaskins said the results should not scupper Neiman Marcus's IPO plans as the company's private equity sponsors wanted to exit the company, which is loaded with debt.

The Dallas, Texas-based company said total inventory at the end of the quarter was up 5 percent.

The company was aggressively managing orders, but it would be a "several quarter process" to correct its inventory, Chief Financial Officer Donald Grimes said.

Retailers have blamed an unusually warm autumn for lackluster sales of winter clothes, but market experts say shoppers are spending more on other items such as electronics, cars and travel.

Neiman Marcus's weak results for the autumn quarter follows disappointing results and forecasts from other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc, amid concerns of a slowdown in the sector.

Neiman Marcus had in September reported a drop in profit for the fourth quarter, the first quarterly results it posted after it filed for an IPO.

But, the company also has its own set of issues to deal with. Its website suffered an outage on the crucial Black Friday recently, leaving shoppers empty-handed.

CEO Katz said on Monday the website's intermittent outages were due to high traffic and the "complex layering" on the many promotions on offer on the website. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)