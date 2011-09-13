(Corrects year-earlier Q4 operating earnings to $4.5 million,
not billion, in 2nd paragraph)
* Q4 operating profit $17.5 mln vs $4.5 mln
* Full-year EBITDA up 17 percent
* Results echo those of rivals such as Saks, Macy's
(Adds details on debt, company valuation)
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Neiman Marcus Group Inc's
[NMRCUS.UL] quarterly operating profit rose sharply as high-end
shoppers' growing willingness to pay full price for designer
dresses, shoes and handbags sent sales soaring.
Neiman, a privately held operator of a namesake chain of
upscale department stores, outlets and Bergdorf Goodman, posted
operating earnings of $17.5 million for the fiscal fourth
quarter, up from $4.5 million a year earlier.
For the full year, EBITDA, which measures earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and is the figure
most closely watched by private equity companies looking to
take a company public or sell it, was $524.7 million, up 17
percent from the previous year.
That would value Neiman at $5.4 billion by one methodology
commonly used by bankers.
The company, bought for $5.1 billion in 2005 by an investor
group led by private equity firms TPG Capital [TPG.UL] and
Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL], refinanced some of its debt earlier
this year and redeemed some senior notes, steps viewed as
aiming to ready the retailer for an eventual initial public
offering or a sale of the company. The chain won upgrades from
rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Neiman's quarterly results echoed those of rivals such as
Saks Inc <SKS.N, Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Macy's Inc's (M.N)
Bloomingdale's chain. All enjoyed sales gains in their most
recent quarters as luxury spending rebounded.
Neiman reported a steeper quarterly net loss of $61.4
million, compared with $32.8 million a year earlier. Most of
the increase came from an after-tax loss of $42.7 million on
debt extinguishment that was part of the company's efforts to
lower its long-term debt, which was $2.7 billion as of July
30.
As previously reported, quarterly revenue rose 11.3
percent, while comparable revenue rose 11 percent.
For the year, revenue came to $4 billion, much higher than
last year but still well below the $4.6 billion of fiscal 2008,
before the financial crisis struck.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
John Wallace)