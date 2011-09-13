* Q4 operating profit $17.5 mln vs $4.5 mln
* Full-year EBITDA up 17 percent
* Results echo those of rivals such as Saks, Macy's
(Adds details from conference call, byline)
By Phil Wahba
Sept 13 Neiman Marcus Group Inc's [NMRCUS.UL]
quarterly operating profit rose sharply as high-end shoppers'
growing willingness to pay full price for designer dresses,
shoes and handbags sent sales soaring.
On a call with investors on Tuesday, Neiman Chief Executive
Karen Katz said that high end shoppers have so far not been
scared off by the recent stock market volatility, calling it
"the new normal." Still, she conceded that if it the daily dose
of bad economic news continues, it "could temper our customers'
zeal for shopping."
Katz said the most expensive products have sold very well
and that Neiman will continue to focus on affluent shoppers.
Neiman, a privately held operator of a namesake chain of
upscale department stores, outlets and Bergdorf Goodman, posted
operating earnings of $17.5 million for the fiscal fourth
quarter, up from $4.5 million a year earlier.
For the full year, EBITDA, which measures earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and is the figure
most closely watched by private equity companies looking to
take a company public or sell it, was $524.7 million, up 17
percent from the previous year.
That would value Neiman at $5.4 billion by one methodology
commonly used by bankers.
The company, bought for $5.1 billion in 2005 by an investor
group led by private equity firms TPG Capital [TPG.UL] and
Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL], refinanced some of its debt earlier
this year and redeemed some senior notes, steps viewed as
aiming to ready the retailer for an eventual initial public
offering or a sale of the company. The chain won upgrades from
rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Neiman's quarterly results echoed those of rivals such as
Saks Inc SKS.N, Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Macy's Inc's (M.N)
Bloomingdale's chain. All enjoyed sales gains in their most
recent quarters as luxury spending rebounded.
Neiman reported a steeper quarterly net loss of $61.4
million, compared with $32.8 million a year earlier. Most of
the increase came from an after-tax loss of $42.7 million on
debt extinguishment that was part of the company's efforts to
lower its long-term debt, which was $2.7 billion as of July
30.
As previously reported, quarterly revenue rose 11.3
percent, while comparable revenue rose 11 percent.
For the year, revenue came to $4 billion, much higher than
last year but still well below the $4.6 billion of fiscal 2008,
before the financial crisis struck.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)