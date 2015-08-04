(Adds details)
Aug 4 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus
Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial
public offering, the second time in two years it has unveiled
plans to go public.
The 100-year-old retailer - backed by Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) and Ares Management LP - sells
apparel, handbags, shoes, cosmetics and designer jewelry.
Dallas-based Neiman Marcus operates 41 department stores
bearing its name, the famed Bergdorf Goodman store on
Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and the Last Call off-price chain.
Neiman Marcus's previous owners, TPG Capital and Warburg
Pincus first planned to take the company public in July 2013,
but decided instead to sell the company to CPPIB and Ares
Management for $6 billion. (reut.rs/1E6FfEy)
Neiman Marcus's latest IPO plans comes as the growth in the
North America luxury market is expected to outpace global
overseas.
The North American luxury market is expected to grow 4.1
percent a year compared with the 3.6 percent rate expected for
the global market, according to Euromonitor International.
Shares of Jimmy Choo, a luxury shoe retailer, have
gained 17.5 percent since debuting on the London Stock Exchange
last year.
Neiman Marcus sells its products under brands such as Neiman
Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and MyTheresa. About 38 percent of its
customers have a median household income of over $200,000, the
company said in a filing. (bit.ly/1N8GjNj)
The company, which also sells merchandise designed by
fashion houses such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton,
gets about 40 percent of its revenue from its "InCircle loyalty
program" members, who spend about 11 times more than other
customers.
Neiman Marcus's revenue rose 4.1 percent to $4.84 billion in
the fiscal year ended Aug. 2, 2014. The company has posted 22
consecutive quarters of positive comparable store sales growth
through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2015.
The company's reported a loss of $147.2 million, compared
with a profit of $163.7 million a year earlier.
Neiman Marcus said it intends to list its common stock under
the symbol "NMG". The company did not name the underwriters for
the offering.
The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100
million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in
its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.
The final size of the IPO could be different.
