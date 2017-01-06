Jan 6 Neiman Marcus Group LLC said
on Friday it would withdraw its initial public offering, nearly
two years after the upscale department store chain filed with
regulators to go public.
The Dallas-based company owned by private equity firm Ares
Management LP filed with regulators to go public in
August 2015.
The company pushed back the proposed IPO to 2016, citing
market jitters, Reuters had reported in October.
The company declined to comment on the reason for pulling
the offering.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)