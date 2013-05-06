NEW YORK May 5 Private equity firms TPG Capital
and Warburg Pincus LLC are exploring a sale or a public offering
of Neiman Marcus Group Inc, according to a Bloomberg News report
late on Sunday.
The private equity firms, which bought the Dallas-based
retailer in 2005 for $5.1 billion, have interviewed banks and
are about to hire Credit Suisse Group AG to run the
dual track process, according to the report, which cited two
people familiar with the situation.
A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. E-mails to
Warburg, Neiman Marcus and TPG were not immediately returned.
TPG and Warburg are in the early stages of exploring their
options and if they do not find a buyer or demand is weak for an
IPO, they may decide to pursue a dividend recapitalization
instead, according to the report.