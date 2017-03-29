(Adds details, CEO comment)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, March 29 Shares in Spanish homebuilder
Neinor Homes rose on Wednesday on their first day of
trading on the Spanish stock exchange in the biggest European
flotation of a residential developer in a decade.
Neinor's stock market debut, valuing the company at 1.3
billion euros ($1.4 billion) at the listing price, signals the
recovery of Spain's property market after a devastating crash 10
years ago led to the country's worst recession of modern times.
Shares in the Bilbao-based company were 6.2 percent higher
at 17.48 euros at 1004 GMT, shortly after the shares opened for
trade.
The initial public offering (IPO), in which U.S. private
equity fund Lone Star will sell up to 60 percent in the
homebuilder, was more than four times oversubscribed. Funds
raised from an accompanying cash call will be used to pay down
debt and buy land for building.
The property market recovery in Spain has been patchy with
demand in big cities like Madrid and Barcelona and coastal
resorts contrasted with a glut of unsold properties in
underpopulated central Spain, many owned by banks who lent to
property developers who then went bust during the crash.
Neinor has concentrated on buying land and building homes
priced between 100,000 euros and 250,000 euros in areas with
demand like Madrid, Barcelona and the Basque Country. It plans
to build between 3,500 and 4,000 homes annually by 2020.
"There is limited supply in areas with strong demand. That
is the rationale - we are buying land and developing new homes
in these areas," Chief Executive Officer Juan Velayos said in an
interview on Wednesday.
Neinor's flotation is the third planned IPO out of Spain so
far this year as companies take advantage of buoyant stock
markets. Spain's leading stock market index has risen
almost 11 percent since the start of the year.
Spain's economy has powered out of recession over the last
three years, boosted by consumer spending, to outperform the
euro zone average in terms of growth. Unemployment has fallen by
a third since the height of the crisis.
Cash-in-transit company Prosegur Cash listed on
March 17 and car parts maker Gestamp IPO-GEAU.MC is due to
float on April 7 in what is expected to be the largest European
IPO this year so far.
($1 = 0.9267 euros)
