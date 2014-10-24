Oct 24 Nel ASA :

* Says New Nel Hydrogen AS, a 100 pct subsidiary of NEL ASA (company) has received a purchase order for one hydrogen plant to be delivered in South America, to a new client of company

* Says agreement has a firm value of approximately 12 million Norwegian crowns, and may be extended to a further four plants in future