BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 27 Nel ASA
* Has retained Carnegie AS to advise on and effect an undocumented private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Nov. 27
* Is offering up to 50 million new shares, representing 14.75 percent of outstanding capital of company
* Price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process
Minimum order in private placement has been set to NOK 1 million
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering