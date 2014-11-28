BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 NEL ASA
* Says has raised 65 million Norwegian crowns in gross proceeds through a private placement of 50,000,000 new shares
* Private placement took place at a price of 1.30 crowns per share
* Says private placement represents 14.75 pct of outstanding capital of company
* Will use net proceeds to fund strategic growth initiatives within company's business, including inorganic growth opportunities
* Intends to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 10 million shares at a subscription price of 1.30 crowns
* Sees gross proceeds from subsequent offering to be of up to 13 million crowns
* Says subsequent offering will be directed towards shareholders who were not contacted in connection with private placement
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project