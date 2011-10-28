BRUSSELS Oct 28 German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) secured EU clearance on Friday to acquire Dutch engineering company NEM Holding.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said that neither the combined market shares nor the integration of the two suppliers would result in competition concerns.

"Both companies' market shares are moderate and there remain a number of strong competitors at both levels of the supply chain," the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Barbara Lewis)