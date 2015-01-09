Jan 9 Nemex SA :

* Said on Thursday that it registered a new, wholly owned, unit, Nemex NWK Sp. z o.o.

* The new unit's capital is 5000 zlotys ($1,400) and is divided into 100 shares, 50 zlotys each Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6287 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)