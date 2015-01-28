Jan 28 Neo Industrial Oyj :

* Neo Industrial Plcs subsidiary Reka Kaapeli Ltd invests 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million) in cable manufacturing technology in Hyvinkää Factory

* Says investment will be ready by end of April 2015

* Payment was made in January 2015