* Iberdrola in talks with partners on the matter: Valor
* Spanish power firm aims to improve results, cut debt
* Chairman Galán says Neoenergia share offering possible
SAO PAULO, July 23 Iberdrola, Spain's largest
energy company, is looking for ways to integrate results of
Brazil's Neoenergia into its balance sheet without
having to up its stake in the unit, Brazilian newspaper Valor
Econômico reported on Monday.
Iberdrola, like many other Spanish companies, has seen
capital costs rise and bank lending tighten as concern rises
about the country's ability to pay its debts.
"We don't need to have 51 percent of it to consolidate it,"
Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Galán was quoted by Valor as saying.
"We need to have legal terms that guarantee that we don't need
to change the shareholder structure."
Iberdrola's media office in São Paulo could not be
immediately reached for a comment.
Neoenergia, in which Iberdrola is the leading shareholder,
is the largest private sector power distributor in Brazil,
according to its website. While Iberdrola makes most of the
operational decisions at Neoenergia, it shares control with two
government-led investors, Previ, Banco do Brasil's employee
pension fund, and Banco do Brasil.
After reaching a deal with the other stakeholders in
Neoenergia, a share offering cannot be ruled out, Galán added.
"When our partners decide to go to the stock exchange, we'll be
encouraged to follow them."
Selling assets is also an option for Iberdrola to raise
cash.
Brazil's government is studying plans to consolidate the
country's 63 power distributors around three main groups -- one
led by Eletrobras, another by Cemig, the utility
controlled by Brazil's Minas Gerais state, and CPFL, a utility
in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, sources told Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione
and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)