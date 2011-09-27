* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.26

* Q1 rev $45.7 mln vs est $47.3 mln

* Shares down 8 pct (Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Food and animal safety products maker Neogen Corp posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit due to a shift in its product mix towards the lower-margin animal safety segment.

Net income for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, was $6.0 million, or 25 cents a share, compared to $5.8 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 6.5 percent to $45.7 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 26 cents a share, on revenue of $47.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin for the quarter was 50.3 percent of sales, down from 53 percent in the previous-year quarter.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent to $33.66 in morning trade. They touched a low of $32.70 cents earlier in the session. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)