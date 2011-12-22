* Q2 eps $0.22 vs est $0.27

* Q2 rev $44.9 mln vs est $47.4 mln

* Shares touch lowest in 17 months (Follows alerts, adds analyst comments)

By Vidya L Nathan

Dec 22 Neogen Corp reported quarterly results that fell short of analysts' estimates on slower sales in its genetic test service segment and international business, sending the diagnostic test maker's shares down to a new low in more than a year.

Shares of the Lansing, Michigan-based company were down 6 percent to trade at $30.15, Thursday. They fell as much as 20 percent to a low of $25.59 earlier in the session.

"The clear disappointment was the slowdown in DNA testing. Consensus had definitely assumed a 25 percent growth or more in that," Credit Agricole Securities analyst Paul Knightley said.

What we are seeing here is that the 2012 (U.S.) budget overhang had decreased the level of animal research spending from the government side and that is one of their largest clients, he added.

Craig-Hallum Capital's Steve Crowley also attributes the company's quarterly results to a slowdown in orders from new customers because of the European crisis.

Neither analyst expects the company's profit risks to last long. Crowley expects the company's business to pick up in the second half of the fiscal year, while Knightley expects the company's overhangs to diminish from the new year.

For the second quarter, the company's net income fell to $5.2 million, or 22 cents a share, from $6.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 2 percent to $44.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $47.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)