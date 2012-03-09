(Refiles to fix day reference in first paragraph)

* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs $0.13 a year earlier

* Q4 rev $203 mln vs $102 mln last year

March 8 Canadian rare earth miner Neo Material Technologies Inc posted a 153 percent jump fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its performance materials segment.

The Toronto-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $38 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $15 million, or 13 cents per share.

Neo recorded operating income of $44 million, up from $18 million a year earlier, and said revenue jumped to $203 million, from $102 million.

Revenue from performance materials rose 86 percent to $113.1 million.

The company, which processes minor metals such as gallium, rhenium and indium, has agreed to be acquired by Molycorp Inc in a $1.31 billion cash and share deal that will give the Colorado-based rare earth miner access to Neo's rare earth processing capabilities and patents.

Neo shares closed at C$7.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)