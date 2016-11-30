Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, said Geoff Riddell would succeed John Mumford as non-executive chairman, effective February.
Riddell, who will join from Pool Re, has more than three decades of experience in the insurance markets. Mumford will step down from his post in early 2017.
Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc . (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.