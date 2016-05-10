Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 10 Neos Corp :
* Says it forms a business alliance with ARGOS, a Niigata-based firm engaged in Web services related business on May 10
* Says two entities to cooperate on exclusive agency of site and app performance testing services (ARGOS) in Japan
* Says the co plans to buy a 9.4 percent stake in ARGOS on May 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sGL713
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)