Oct 19 Neos Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.

The agency has not provided any information regarding the nature of the deficiencies, the company said on Monday.

The notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review, the FDA informed the company.

The company's shares fell 24.4 percent to $14.04 in after-market trading. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)