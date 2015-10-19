(Adds details; updates shares)

Oct 19 Neos Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.

The company's shares fell 19 percent to $15 in after-market trading on Monday, recovering from a 24 percent drop earlier.

The FDA has not provided any information regarding the nature of the deficiencies, the company said.

The notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review, the FDA said in a Oct. 16 notification to the company.

Neos Therapeutics' drug, Cotempla XR-ODT, aims to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition which includes symptoms such as poor concentration, hyperactivity and learning difficulties.

The disorder affects about 4.1 percent American adults aged 18 years and older in a given year and 9 percent of children aged 13-18 years, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The FDA was expected to make a decision on the drug by Nov. 9.

The company said it will coordinate closely with the health regulator to understand the nature of the deficiencies and work to resolve them as quickly as possible.

Through Monday's close, shares of the company, which debuted on July 23, had risen about 24 percent from its IPO price. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)