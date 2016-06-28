Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Liquid Telecom, a unit of Mauritius-based Econet Global, and Royal Bafokeng Holdings will buy South African telecoms operator Neotel for 6.55 billion rand ($429.41 million) from India's Tata Communications and minority shareholders, the acquiring companies said on Tuesday.
"Liquid Telecom is partnering with Royal Bafokeng Holdings, a South African investment group, which has committed to take a 30 percent equity stake in Neotel," the companies said in a statement. ($1 = 15.2534 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)