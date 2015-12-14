(Adds details)
Dec 14 Neothetics Inc said its
experimental drug to reduce abdominal bulging failed in two
late-stage studies, sending its shares down 78 percent in
extended trading.
The safety and tolerability of the drug, LIPO-202, was
measured using two independent assessment scales, with patients
expected to achieve a two point or greater change on both
scales.
The trials tested the drug on 1,584 patients for eight weeks
against a placebo, with the aim of reducing subcutaneous fat in
the abdominal area.
LIPO-202 is an injectable formulation of salmeterol
xinafoate, which activates certain receptors on fat cells,
triggering the breakdown of fat.
Neothetics said on Monday it would analyze the data from
both trials to evaluate future plans for the drug.
The company specifically develops treatments for the
aesthetic market and the second drug in its pipleline is to
treat thyroid-related eye-disease, which causes the eye to
bulge.
Neothetics's shares were down 77.6 percent at $1.70 in
extended trading on Monday, set to hit a record low on Tuesday.
They closed at $7.13 on Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)