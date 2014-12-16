Dec 16 Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs announces phase IIb clinical trial results of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis and update on clinical programs

* Trial confirmed TNF-Kinoid good safety profile as well as antibody production

* Trial failed to meet efficacy endpoints

* Clinical studies of IFNalpha-Kinoid in lupus to be initiated mid 2015 in Europe, Latin-America and Asia, and early 2016 in U.S.

* Further evaluation of TNF-Kinoid in rheumatoid arthritis is ongoing