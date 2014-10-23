Oct 23 Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs and Kepler Cheuvreux sign a financing project

* Says it has been able to agree with Kepler Cheuvreux on a financing tool, covering several years, including optional items

* Agreed in its principles by the management team of both companies, the implementation of this project will be a subject of a detailed information at a later stage