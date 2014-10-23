BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Oct 23 Neovacs SA :
* Neovacs and Kepler Cheuvreux sign a financing project
* Says it has been able to agree with Kepler Cheuvreux on a financing tool, covering several years, including optional items
* Agreed in its principles by the management team of both companies, the implementation of this project will be a subject of a detailed information at a later stage
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering