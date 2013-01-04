KATHMANDU Jan 4 Nepal's government summoned the
British ambassador on Friday to call for the immediate release
of an army colonel arrested in Britain over allegations of
torture committed during a Maoist insurgency in the Himalayan
nation.
Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said British police
arrested Colonel Kumar Lama, 46, on Thursday. Media reports said
he was detained during a vacation from a United Nations mission
in Sudan.
"We express strong objection to this mistake and urge that
it be corrected ... and Lama be released," Shrestha told
reporters in Kathmandu.
Rights groups accuse both the security forces and former
Maoist rebels of committing abuses including torture during the
decade-long conflict which killed more than 16,000 people.
The Maoists ended the conflict in 2006 under a peace deal
with the government, won elections four years ago and are now
heading a coalition ruling the young Himalayan republic.
Details of Lama's alleged abuses were not immediately
available.
Britain's Metropolitan Police confirmed it had arrested a
man in the southern town of St. Leonards-on-Sea on suspicion of
torture allegedly committed during Nepal's civil war.
Human Rights Watch said the arrest sent a warning to those
accused of serious crimes that they cannot hide from the law
forever.
"The UK's move to arrest a Nepali army officer for torture
during Nepal's brutal civil war is an important step in
enforcing the U.N. Convention against Torture," Brad Adams,
Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.