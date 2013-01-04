LONDON/KATHMANDU Jan 4 British police charged a
Nepali army colonel on Friday with two counts of torture during
the Himalayan nation's decade-long civil war, despite the Nepali
government's demanding his immediate release.
Nepal summoned the British ambassador earlier on Friday to
express its "strong objection" to Kumar Lama's detention.
Rights groups accuse both the security forces and former
Maoist rebels of committing abuses including torture during the
conflict that killed more than 16,000 people.
The Maoists ended the conflict in 2006 under a peace deal
with the government, won elections four years ago and are now
heading a coalition ruling the young Himalayan republic.
London's Metropolitan Police said it had arrested Lama, 46,
in the southern town of St. Leonards-on-Sea and charged him with
committing acts of torture in 2005.
Media reports said he was detained while on vacation from a
U.N. mission in Sudan.
The police statement accused Lama of intentionally
inflicting "severe pain or suffering" on Janak Bahadur Raut
between April 15 and May 1, 2005, and on Karam Hussain between
April 15 and Oct. 31, 2005.
Lama is due to appear in court in London on Saturday.
"We express strong objection to this mistake and urge that
it be corrected ... and Lama be released," Foreign Minister
Narayan Kaji Shrestha told reporters in Kathmandu after the
colonel's arrest.
Human Rights Watch said the arrest sent a warning to those
accused of serious crimes that they cannot hide from the law.
"The UK's move to arrest a Nepali army officer for torture
during Nepal's brutal civil war is an important step in
enforcing the U.N. Convention against Torture," Brad Adams, Asia
director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.