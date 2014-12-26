By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Dec 26 China will increase official
aid to Nepal by more than five times from fiscal 2015-16,
officials said on Friday, to develop infrastructure in the
landlocked nation where regional rival India has long wielded
political influence.
The jump in assistance was announced after talks between
visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepali
counterpart Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, part of a deepening
engagement which is expected to lead to a visit by President Xi
Jinping next year.
Both India and China have been courting the Himalayan nation
as they worry about its slow transition from a constitutional
monarchy to a republic and the end of a 10-year civil war in
2006 that has left deep divides.
China is concerned about the presence of Tibetans in Nepal,
many of whom have crossed the treacherous Himalayas from their
homeland. On Friday, Wang laid the foundations of a police
academy to train officers of Nepal's Armed Police Force that
guards districts bordering Tibet.
Beijing will build the police academy as a gift on top of
the annual aid of $128 million, up from the current $24 million,
Krishna Prasad Devakota, a Nepal finance ministry official,
said.
"As neighbours China and Nepal have common security needs
... we need to work together to crack down on illegal border
crossings and transnational crimes," Wang told reporters.
Traditionally, Tibetan exiles captured by Nepali police were
handed to the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees for
their onward journey to India where the Tibetans' spiritual
leader, the Dalai Lama, is based.
But China says the refugees are illegal migrants and has
been pressing Nepal to crush their movement. The number of
Tibetans entering Nepal from China has fallen from about 2,500
six years ago to just about 200 a year.
Beijing's greater involvement in Nepal comes as India steps
up its own engagement with its neighbours.
India has signed a deal to allow the import and export of
electricity, a long pending demand of Nepal, and is expected to
boost investment in Nepal's hydropower sector with a potential
to generate up to 42,000 megawatts of electricity.
India, which shares a long and porous border with Nepal, has
also announced a $1 billion soft loan, part of moves to woo back
its neighbour.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)