By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, June 30 Nepal presented a preliminary
draft of its first republican constitution on Tuesday, but the
country's top court has questioned the legality of the document
that was rushed through after devastating earthquakes spurred
politicians into action.
Some opposition members protested, tearing up what they said
were copies of the draft. They complained the charter was not
progressive enough and did not reflect the interests of
marginalised groups.
The new constitution was a condition of a 2006 peace deal
with Maoists rebels that ended a 10-year civil war, which killed
more than 17,000 people. The country's 239-year-old monarchy was
abolished two years after the conflict ended.
The draft, which seeks to divide the country into eight
provinces but leaves their boundaries and names to be decided
later, follows seven years in which Nepal's politicians have
missed a series of deadlines.
"It is a milestone in ushering in a new political setup of
democracy and federal republic with inclusive character. It is a
gateway to a new constitution which will transform the country
politically, socially and economically," said Ramesh Lekhak, a
member of the drafting committee.
The document will now be placed in the public domain for
discussion before a final draft is prepared.
Nepal, a poor Himalayan country of 28 million people, was
devastated by two major earthquakes in April and May. Analysts
said politicians may have shown greater urgency to overcome the
prolonged deadlock after criticism of their response to the twin
disasters.
Politicians pushed ahead with their drafting work despite
the Supreme Court this month saying that a decision to hand the
naming and demarcating of the proposed provinces to separate
bodies ran counter to an interim 2007 constitution.
"There are still definite questions concerning the legality
and constitutionality of the document," Dipendra Jha, an
advocate who contested the parties' deal on the draft, told
Reuters.
"The earthquake has rattled the parties, and also shown how
a good constitution needs to be part of the reconstruction
process," said Jha. "But it should not be a chance for the
ruling classes to reassert their power and forget those who are
marginalized. I do not want another conflict in the future."
(Additional reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Crispian Balmer)