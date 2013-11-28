By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Nov 28 Nepal's oldest political party
has emerged as the biggest group after an election last week, a
final count showed on Thursday, and the party is now trying to
woo Maoist former rebels to join a national unity government in
the volatile mountain nation.
The result leaves an uncertain future for the Maoists, who
fought a ten-year civil war that contributed to the downfall of
Nepal's monarchy. Since laying down arms they have been key
players in the establishment of the new republic.
The former guerrillas, slumping to third place in the
election held to a new constituent assembly, initially said it
was rigged and threatened to boycott the body. But they have
since sigalled a willingness to compromise.
"We want to form a consensus government and are reaching out
to the Maoists to join the government and draft the
constitution," Minendra Rijal, a senior leader of the Nepali
Congress party which emerged as the largest group in the
601-member assembly, said.
Nepal sandwiched between India and China has been running
under an interim constitution since the 2008 abolition of the
centuries-old monarchy and the prolonged political deadlock has
crippled the economy, forcing thousands to seek work abroad.
A previous attempt at writing a constitution failed with
political parties unable to agree on the form of government as
well as the federal structure of the ethnically diverse nation.
The new assembly will also function as a parliament and
establish a government that will run the country until the
charter is ready and elections are held.
Rijal said the Nepali Congress, the party that wielded power
the longest during the days of constitutional monarchy, is
prepared to lead the new government. He said party chief
Sushil Koirala had met his Maoist counterpart Prachanda asking
him to join the government.
The Maoists are demanding that the new assembly take
decisions on the charter on the basis of consensus rather than a
brute majority.
The former rebels fear that the Nepali Congress and a
moderate communist party that emerged as the second largest
group could unite against it to water down their vision of a
federal and secular republic.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)