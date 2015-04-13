KATHMANDU, April 13 Nepal's investment board on Monday cleared China's Three Gorges International Corp to build a $1.6 billion new hydropower project, board member Ghanashyam Ojha said.

The project, which has been awaiting the board's approval for two years and would generate 750 megawatts of power, is the largest Chinese investment in Nepal.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes)