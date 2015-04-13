Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
KATHMANDU, April 13 Nepal's investment board on Monday cleared China's Three Gorges International Corp to build a $1.6 billion new hydropower project, board member Ghanashyam Ojha said.
The project, which has been awaiting the board's approval for two years and would generate 750 megawatts of power, is the largest Chinese investment in Nepal.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.